|
|
Pacifico - Dante, age 90. Raised in the Bronx. Served in the United States Army during the Korean War, decorated veteran. Married 1955 to Marie Picciotti of the Bronx. Moved to LI in 1960, lived in Amityville, Massapequa, and Coram Retired to FL, lived in Sunrise. Returned to NY in late 2019 after the passing of Marie, his wife of 64 years. Died May 26, 2020 at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx due to complications of COVID-19. Survived by 3 children, Ann Riccardella (spouse Robert) of Wood-Ridge NJ, Ralph Pacifico (spouse Amy) of Sayville NY, and Camille King (spouse Todd) of New Rochelle NY, and 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2020