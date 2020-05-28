Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dante Pacifico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dante Pacifico

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dante Pacifico Notice
Pacifico - Dante, age 90. Raised in the Bronx. Served in the United States Army during the Korean War, decorated veteran. Married 1955 to Marie Picciotti of the Bronx. Moved to LI in 1960, lived in Amityville, Massapequa, and Coram Retired to FL, lived in Sunrise. Returned to NY in late 2019 after the passing of Marie, his wife of 64 years. Died May 26, 2020 at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx due to complications of COVID-19. Survived by 3 children, Ann Riccardella (spouse Robert) of Wood-Ridge NJ, Ralph Pacifico (spouse Amy) of Sayville NY, and Camille King (spouse Todd) of New Rochelle NY, and 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dante's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -