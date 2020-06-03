PAGANINI - Dante, 78, of West Babylon, passed away on May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Loving father of Danielle Anzalone, Matthew and the late Eric. Cherished grandfather of Eric, Gianna, Robert, Alex. Devoted son of the late Dante and Jeanne and son-in-law of Robert and Theresa. Dante's life may be defined by the countless acquaintances he served as the Maestro..the artist creating social spaces that dominate the landscape of LONG ISLAND's hospitality industry for over four decades. Dante began his career designing night clubs for the legendary Phil Basiele, who's nightclubs included Speaks, Speakeasy, Channel 80, 231, Rumors. Other works include, Garden City Hotel, Blu, Dallenger, Posh, John Vitale's, Patty Mcgee's, Coyote Grill, Bridgeview Yacht club, the Warehouse, Rennie Leone, The Nightclub, Buttles, Zachary's, Chelsea Street, Paul Camara, Metro 700, Larry Tortorici, 21 North, Long Island Saloon, Market Square, John Smythe, Cyberia, Mirage/ Glo, John Anthony Albicocco, John Anthony's on the Water, Coco's Water Cafe, the harbor club, Other projects include Bright Fellow's, the big easy, Argyle, Corbin & Reynolds, Barrique, The Refuge, K. Pacho, Piccolo, Mill Pond, New York burger bar, Babylon Burger Bar and Prime Burger Bar. Dante Paganini also designed countless other restaurants and night clubs throughout the four decades of his live. He also designed Henry Hill's Home, Senator Alfonse Damato's home. Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 3, 2020.