Frederick Funeral Home
192-15 NORTHERN BOULEVARD
Flushing, NY 11358
(718) 357-6100
Wake
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
192-15 NORTHERN BOULEVARD
Flushing, NY 11358
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
192-15 NORTHERN BOULEVARD
Flushing, NY 11358
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St Demitrius Greek Orthodox Church
84-35 152nd Street
Jamaica , NY
View Map
Daphne Sophia Prodis Notice
PRODIS-Daphne Sophia , age 77, Of Jamaica NY passed away on July 29 2019 after a length and brave battle with cancer. She was born on September 24th 1941 to Paul and Dorothea Prodromidis . She was predeceased by her parents and brother Peter. She attended Jamaica High School and Long Island University and wrote an events column for the National Herald . She also helped with her Dad's radio program, The Greek Radio Parade which aired each Sunday on WLIB. She worked for many years at NYC Department of Design and Construction in their community outreach group. In 2001, she volunteered at the Holy Trinity Church near ground zero helping Emergency service workers on break. Daphne was a passionate fan of the Jets and Mets and worked for both teams when they were at Shea Stadium. We have many great memories and she will be missed by family and friends. She is survived by her sister and brother in law Penelope and Nickitas Panayotou of New Fairfield CT, her Goddaughter and niece Dorothea Panayotou of New Fairfield CT, her nephew Frank and his wife Kelly and their children Jack, Sophia and Eva Panayotou of Cambridge MA, and her nephew Nickitas and his wife Narimane and their children Nino and Troy Panayotou of Hillsborough CA, as well as several close cousins and her two loyal doggies Sunny and Shadow. The wake will be held at Frederick Funeral Home, 192-15 Northern Boulevard, Flushing NY on Monday 8/5 and Tuesday 8/6 from 5pm to 9pm. Church service will be held at St Demitrius Greek Orthodox Church 84-35 152nd Street in Jamaica NY on Wednesday 8/7 starting at 11:30am. Internment will be at the family plot in Pinelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory can be made to St Demitrius Greek Orthodox Church, 84-35 152nd Street, Jamaica NY 11432 or the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2019
