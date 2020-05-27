Home

MAYER - Darren, 57, passed away on May 12, 2020 Born on September 24, 1962 He leaves behind his adoring children, D'Anna (fiance', Paul), Zachary (wife, Krysta), his brother Ken (wife, Ellen) and loving mother Joanne (friend, Jack). Darren grew up in Deer Park, LI and always wanted to become a physician assistant. He was a graduate of La Salle Military Academy and then joined the Army. He returned later to complete graduate studies at Stony Brook university and became a physician assistant. He traveled the world caring for the injured and the sick in war torn countries. He returned eventually to the U.S. settling down in Florida. With his expertise and knowledge he continued to care for the ill and COVID-19 patients. He was an athlete, loved scuba diving, and jogging. A thoughtful, generous, caring man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was taken from us too soon by heart failure.Plans to celebrate Darren's life at the coral reef in Florida will be very soon. Please give donations in Darren's name to the CORAL Restoration Foundation.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020
