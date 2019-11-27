Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 360-0555
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Smithtown, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Anthony Moran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Anthony Moran Notice
MORAN - David Anthony, of Woodside, Queens, passed away November 25, 2019. Proud United States Army Veteran. Beloved father of Clare Moran. Loving brother of Margaret Hunter, Patricia O'Connor and the late John Moran. Visitation Friday 2-4 & 7-9PM, at Fives Smithtown Funeral Home, 31 Landing Avenue, Smithtown. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Smithtown. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in David's memory to the .
Published in Newsday on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
Download Now