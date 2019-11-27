|
MORAN - David Anthony, of Woodside, Queens, passed away November 25, 2019. Proud United States Army Veteran. Beloved father of Clare Moran. Loving brother of Margaret Hunter, Patricia O'Connor and the late John Moran. Visitation Friday 2-4 & 7-9PM, at Fives Smithtown Funeral Home, 31 Landing Avenue, Smithtown. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Smithtown. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in David's memory to the .
Published in Newsday on Nov. 27, 2019