Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
View Map
David B. Rhodes Notice
RHODES - David B., long time resident of Brentwood on January 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Devoted father of Deborah Rhodes, Cynthia Ward and Dawn Sparks. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan, Megan, Ashley & Jeremy and great-grandfather to Angelo. Loving brother of Chuck, Linda Rhodes and the late Marie Rheaume and Kenneth Rhodes. Retired mechanic for the Town of North Hempstead after many years of service. Reposing at The Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. 571 Suffolk Ave. Brentwood, NY. Funeral Services Thursday 10:30 a.m. at funeral home. Followed by interment at Washington Memorial Park. Family will receive friends to celebrate David's life on Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9:30 p.m.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 20, 2020
