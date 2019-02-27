|
|
BLUME-David of Summerfield, Florida (formerly of Haup-pauge, NY) on February 6, 2019 in his 57th year. Beloved son of Arnie and the late Barbara Blume. Loving brother of Linda Dolan (Michael). Cherished uncle of Megan and Brian Dolan. Dear friend of Debbie Chin and family. Memorial visitation Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd. (Route 111), Hauppauge, NY Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Marion County, P.O. Box 4860, Ocala Fl. 34478- 4860 www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019