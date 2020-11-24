1/1
David Bruce Sperber
SPERBER - David Bruce, 63, of Valley Stream, passed away on November 21st following a long battle with cancer. David was born in Queens and lived there all his life before moving to Long Island 20 years ago.Anyone who knew David, even casually, knew of the passion for his beloved Mets. Some of his happiest times were spent at Shea Stadium and CitiField. He also travelled to Spring Training several times, and was proud of the many autographed photos he had with players. David also loved the many dogs he had over the years, including his Doberman, Charlie, and three greyhounds. David is survived by his wife, Vanessa; sister, Leslie Price; and many other relatives. A private burial will be held at Beth David Cemetery in Elmont.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2020.
