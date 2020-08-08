WOODWARD - David C., age 59, passed away on August 6, 2020 after complications following a heart attack. David cherished every moment with his family. He attended all of his girls' sporting events during their school years and embraced every moment with them. He proudly gave advice with Shae's business as well as having a beer with Hannah whenever she suggested it because he loved bonding with them individually! Dave was also a loving husband who loved planning weekend trips and vacations. There was never a weekend that went by that date night wasn't on the calendar. Dave was so proud of his accounting firm that he owned and managed for over 35 years. He was dedicated to his clients and they to him. He got so much enjoyment from his office space and the "crew" who shared the building with him. Dave was fondly known by his friends as "Numbers" and enjoyed the golf club he belonged to. It gave him the opportunity to improve his game and make long and lasting friendships with "the guys." He had a vivacious personality and always made the people around him laugh, making friends everywhere he went. He was also lucky enough to keep his childhood friendships from Mineola as well as making new friendships with amazing people throughout East Williston. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Susan, daughters Shae and Hannah, mom Yvonne and sister Velma, as well as his numerous brother and sister in-laws, in-laws and nieces, nephews and cousins. Dave, you are in your new home with God. There will be no more tears of sadness; heaven is just eternal love. We know that you are with us every morning, noon and night. I know there will be many rocky roads ahead and many hills to climb, but I am confident you will be watching over us every step of the way. Wake services will be held on Sunday August 9th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home in Williston Park, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a special charity that Dave and Susan enjoyed participating in, Operation Christmas Child. Please join us celebrating his life on Monday August 10th at 11:15am at St. Aidan's Church in Williston Park, NY.







