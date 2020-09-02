WALKER - David Carney, 93 of Westhampton, formerly of Cutchogue and Mattituck, on August 30th. Predeceased by his loving wife, Annamae. Loving father of Therese Bodenstein, Mary George, Irene Smith, Jean Pliakas, Robert, Ann Marie Mulvihill, and Edward. Adored grand- father of 10 and 3 great grandchildren. Also predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Dryburgh, son David J. Walker, and grandson Kyle A. Boyd. Visitation Thursday, September 3rd, from 4p.m. to 8p.m. at the Coster- Heppner Funeral Home, 32470 Main Road, Cutchogue. (www.northforkfuneralhome.com
) Funeral Mass Friday at 10a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Church. Burial with military honors to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.