CARTWRIGHT - David, age 55, passed away February 18 surrounded by family and friends. Beloved husband to Susan. Beloved father to Michelle & Sean. Beloved son to Harry & Peggy, & loving brother to Keri, Wayne, Kris, Glenn, Kathryn & Kara; beloved in-laws Michael, Vera, Denny, Madeleine, Joe and Cathy, and beloved nieces and nephews and best friends Debbie and Vinnie and family. EFFD volunteer firefighter, Septem- ber 11th survivor, former NYPD officer, NYMEX commodities trader & safety consultant. David was an amazing person and loved by all. He lived a beautiful life filled with love, family & friends. For information on services, contact Chapey Funeral Home in Bethpage, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2020
