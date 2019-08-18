Home

CLARK - David M. of East Northport on August 15th, 2019, at the age of 82. Gra-duate of Columbia University, 1959. Proud member of The Blue Key and Nacoms Society, Sigma Nu Fraternity and Captain of the wrestling team. Retired science teacher and wrestling coach at Huntington High School. Loving father to Richard, Michael and Phillip. Devoted grandfather to Bridget, Kayleigh and Jillian. Cherished friend to Pamela Clark-Cuddeback. No services have yet been scheduled.
