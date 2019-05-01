|
COFFIN - David C. of Old Bethpage on April 21st, 2019. Devoted husband of Marian. Loving father of Lauren Decker (David), Debbie Marino (Bart), and David. Cherished grand-father of Samantha, Heather, Lily, Kelsie and Kyle. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation Thursday, May 2nd 2-4:30pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday, May 3rd at 9:45am St. Kilian RC Church. Interment St. John's Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2019