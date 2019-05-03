Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Cooke

Notice Condolences

David Cooke Notice
COOKE - David T. of Selden, NY, formerly of Astoria and Rosedale, NY on May 1, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Adored forever by his loving Patsy. Cherished father of James (Mary-Anne), John (the late Barbara), and the late Kathi Lang (Ed). Devoted grandfather of Keri (Ryan), Sean, Connor, Ryan, and Brady, and great-grandfather of Erin and Tegan. Proud US Army Veteran. Family will receive friends Saturday, 7-9 pm, and Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 am, St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now