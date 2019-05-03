|
COOKE - David T. of Selden, NY, formerly of Astoria and Rosedale, NY on May 1, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Adored forever by his loving Patsy. Cherished father of James (Mary-Anne), John (the late Barbara), and the late Kathi Lang (Ed). Devoted grandfather of Keri (Ryan), Sean, Connor, Ryan, and Brady, and great-grandfather of Erin and Tegan. Proud US Army Veteran. Family will receive friends Saturday, 7-9 pm, and Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 am, St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2019