FASS - David, 64, of Riverhead on September 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife Carol Fass; daughters Cheryl and Crystal and grandchildren, Kiera, Quinn and Seamus. He was a loving and caring man and we will miss him so very much. You will forever be in our hearts, always and forever. Visiting will be on Wednesday from 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the R. J. O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc., 94 E. Montauk Hwy in Hampton Bays, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday at 10:30am from St. Rosalie's Church in Hampton Bays. A cremation will follow the Mass.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 25, 2019