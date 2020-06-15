David Fried

FRIED David, of Coral Springs, Fl. formerly of Bayside, NY passed away on May 4, 2020 from Covid-19 at the age of 58. He graduated from Cardozo H.S. and Q.C.C. Beloved brother of Nancy Zankel, Betsy Mandel, son of the late Sidney & late Marilyn Fried. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. David was intelligent, kind, had a wicked sense of humor, a deep faith and was full of love. He made everyone he met feel special. He often donated his time and energy to causes important to him including the YI of Boca Raton. We will miss him every day. Donations in his memory can be made to Yachad (yachad.org/newyork/donate).
Published in Newsday on Jun. 15, 2020.