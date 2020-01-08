|
GOLDFADER - David M. of East Islip, NY on January 3, 2020 in his 59th year. Beloved husband of Nancy. Devoted father of Geoff (Kaitlin), Eric, and Victoria. Loving son of Paula and the late Edward. Cherished brother of Laura (Alan Golub) and Ellen (Karl Shefelman). Adored brother-in-law of Vicki Bahnsen (Bill), Ron Amone (Barbara), and Mark Amone (Stefanie). Treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at the Bellport Country Club, 40 South Country Rd. Bellport, NY 11713 on Friday, 2 pm - 4 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service from 4 pm - 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "David Goldfader Memorial Scholarship Fund" or the https:--tribute.michaeljfox. org-tribute-page.php?id=1397Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Albrecht, Bruno, and O'Shea Funeral Home of East Islip, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 8, 2020