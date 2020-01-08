Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bellport Country Club
40 South Country Rd.
Bellport, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bellport Country Club
40 South Country Rd.
Bellport, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Goldfader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Goldfader

Add a Memory
David Goldfader Notice
GOLDFADER - David M. of East Islip, NY on January 3, 2020 in his 59th year. Beloved husband of Nancy. Devoted father of Geoff (Kaitlin), Eric, and Victoria. Loving son of Paula and the late Edward. Cherished brother of Laura (Alan Golub) and Ellen (Karl Shefelman). Adored brother-in-law of Vicki Bahnsen (Bill), Ron Amone (Barbara), and Mark Amone (Stefanie). Treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at the Bellport Country Club, 40 South Country Rd. Bellport, NY 11713 on Friday, 2 pm - 4 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service from 4 pm - 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "David Goldfader Memorial Scholarship Fund" or the https:--tribute.michaeljfox. org-tribute-page.php?id=1397Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Albrecht, Bruno, and O'Shea Funeral Home of East Islip, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Download Now