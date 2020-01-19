|
|
Halpert - David died Jan 13, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida after a short illness. He was born June 23, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY and proud of his roots. He attended Buffalo University and graduated L. I. University in Brooklyn, NY. He was devoted to his wife Barbara, his children Suzanne (Ari) and Ben (Jodi) and grandchildren Sara and Scott Schneiderman, Ellie, Ava, and Ethan Halpert. He was a member of the New York National Guard (Ret. Captain) and worked on LI in Plastics industry until he retired to Florida. Everyone he met became his friend, and he was larger than life. Donations may be made to cancerresearch.org or American Friends of Magen David Adom afmda.org.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 19, 2020