1/1
David J. Okerblom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OKERBLOM - David J. 90, of East Northport, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. Visitation on Tuesday from 5 pm through 8 pm at Mangano Funeral Home Inc., 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY, manganofh.com. Funeral Ceremony Wednesday 10 am in the funeral home with interment at Genola Rural Cemetery, East Northport, NY. David was born and raised in Bloomsbury, NJ to the late Viktor and Heta Okerblom. He resided in North Babylon for some time and settled in East Northport. David had a keen intellect and was advanced twice during his school years. David much preferred working with his hands and in the outdoors. He had a longtime career in the nursery business, over-seeing several locations, nursery growing operations and logistics. At 18, David married Frances T. Aprile and together they had three children, in whom he instilled a strong work ethic along with love and devotion to family. Though he worked long hours, David always made time for his children, and later grandchildren, taking them ice skating, sledding, target shooting, boating and nature hiking. David was known for his quick wit, was a wealth of knowledge and his expertise seemed to know no bounds. He was a member of the E. Northport Senior Softball League, former president of the Town of Huntington Fishing Club and the New Horizons Senior Citizens Club of Huntington. He is preceded in death by the two loves of his life, wife of 44 years, Frances T. Aprile Okerblom (1993) and Agnes Filipski (2013); dear brothers, Samuel (WWII), Paul, T. Bill, and Victor. David is survived by his beloved children, Linda Gleason, David J. Okerblom, Jr. (Donna), and Lisa Brown (David) and Sue Filipski (Michal); loving grandchildren, Shannon Corey, Michelle Argast, Christopher Sommerlad (Vanessa), Jason Okerblom (Mingyung), and Daniel Lerman (Brooke); cherished great grandchildren, Jayden, Jacob, Justin, Gianna, Justin, Hope, Kayla, and Aspen. Also surviving are many extended relatives, longtime friends, and special caregivers. In lieu of flowers for David, please plant something for yourself. "Davidi" will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of a life well lived and loved. "It's good enough!"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Service
10:00 AM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 586-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved