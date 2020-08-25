OKERBLOM - David J. 90, of East Northport, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. Visitation on Tuesday from 5 pm through 8 pm at Mangano Funeral Home Inc., 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY, manganofh.com
. Funeral Ceremony Wednesday 10 am in the funeral home with interment at Genola Rural Cemetery, East Northport, NY. David was born and raised in Bloomsbury, NJ to the late Viktor and Heta Okerblom. He resided in North Babylon for some time and settled in East Northport. David had a keen intellect and was advanced twice during his school years. David much preferred working with his hands and in the outdoors. He had a longtime career in the nursery business, over-seeing several locations, nursery growing operations and logistics. At 18, David married Frances T. Aprile and together they had three children, in whom he instilled a strong work ethic along with love and devotion to family. Though he worked long hours, David always made time for his children, and later grandchildren, taking them ice skating, sledding, target shooting, boating and nature hiking. David was known for his quick wit, was a wealth of knowledge and his expertise seemed to know no bounds. He was a member of the E. Northport Senior Softball League, former president of the Town of Huntington Fishing Club and the New Horizons Senior Citizens Club of Huntington. He is preceded in death by the two loves of his life, wife of 44 years, Frances T. Aprile Okerblom (1993) and Agnes Filipski (2013); dear brothers, Samuel (WWII), Paul, T. Bill, and Victor. David is survived by his beloved children, Linda Gleason, David J. Okerblom, Jr. (Donna), and Lisa Brown (David) and Sue Filipski (Michal); loving grandchildren, Shannon Corey, Michelle Argast, Christopher Sommerlad (Vanessa), Jason Okerblom (Mingyung), and Daniel Lerman (Brooke); cherished great grandchildren, Jayden, Jacob, Justin, Gianna, Justin, Hope, Kayla, and Aspen. Also surviving are many extended relatives, longtime friends, and special caregivers. In lieu of flowers for David, please plant something for yourself. "Davidi" will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of a life well lived and loved. "It's good enough!"