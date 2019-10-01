Home

St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
(631) 584-5200
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
8:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
TARLING - David John 88 of Mt. Sinai, NY on September 29, 2019. Member of 60+ years of Local 28 Sheet Metal Workers Union. Beloved Husband of the late Agnes. Loving Father of Lynn Tarling, David (Aleta),Susan (Tom) Capasso & Lisa (Mark) Brady. Cherished Granddad of David (Kelly), Joseph, Michael, Thomas (Mallory), Stephanie, Kyle & Danielle & Great Granddad of Julia & Miles.Friends may call the St. James Funeral Home, Inc., 829 Middle Country Rd, Route 25, on Wednesday 7-9pm & Thursday 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Service on Thursday at 8pm at funeral home. Closing prayers Friday at 10am at funeral home. Interment to follow at Memorial Cemetery of St. John Church, Syosset,NY www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019
