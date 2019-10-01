|
TARLING - David John 88 of Mt. Sinai, NY on September 29, 2019. Member of 60+ years of Local 28 Sheet Metal Workers Union. Beloved Husband of the late Agnes. Loving Father of Lynn Tarling, David (Aleta),Susan (Tom) Capasso & Lisa (Mark) Brady. Cherished Granddad of David (Kelly), Joseph, Michael, Thomas (Mallory), Stephanie, Kyle & Danielle & Great Granddad of Julia & Miles.Friends may call the St. James Funeral Home, Inc., 829 Middle Country Rd, Route 25, on Wednesday 7-9pm & Thursday 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Service on Thursday at 8pm at funeral home. Closing prayers Friday at 10am at funeral home. Interment to follow at Memorial Cemetery of St. John Church, Syosset,NY www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019