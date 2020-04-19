|
WESTLAKE - David James, a kind and gentle soul, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior April 14, 2020 at the age of 75 due to Covid-19. Born to his beloved parents, Stanley and Edith Westlake in Brooklyn, NY he lived with them in Bridgeport, CT, and Syracuse, NY, before moving to Smithtown and St. James, NY during his school years. In 1965 David became a proud member of the United States Air Force serving at many state-side bases before being stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War. In the Air Force he was able to develop additional skills and continue his love of anything electronic, leading to his long employment at Hazeltine Corporation following his discharge. David was a fixer, the basement of his home in Ronkonkoma, NY was filled with all sorts of parts and TVs, radios, and stereos - many friends were the recipient of his repaired equipment. He also built from kits a color TV, radios, and stereo systems. A second love was cars, always the owner of a truck, on the weekends he proudly drove his 1964 Sunbeam Tiger (in all temperatures with the top down) and his mom's 1965 Corvair. Following a terrible fall in 2006 David was diagnosed with Traumatic Brain Injury. He started attending the Daycare Program at The Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook and three years ago David became a resident of the Home. He was blessed everyday by acts of kindness, given with respect and gentleness by all on staff and the dedicated volunteers. David had much joy as he attended so many activities, listened to the live musical performances, and traveled to Long Island Duck games and Citi Field to see his beloved Mets play. David was loved and will be missed by many friends. His tipping of his hat, his smile, and his handshakes will be greatly missed by all at the Veterans Home. He will be most missed by his sister Patti who so loved her big brother. A man of great faith, there will be a service at St. James Episcopal Church, 490 North Country Road, St. James, NY at a future date when we can gather together to celebrate David. Donations in memory and celebration of David may be made to the Church he so loved or to the Veteran Home. Arrangements are being handled by Hawkins & Davis Funeral Home, Smithtown, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020