|
|
STALTER - David Joseph 77, of Ronkonkoma, NY and The Villages, FL on May 13, 2019. Survived by his loving wife, Leona, and beloved children Darlene Lunsford (Kevin) and Dawn Pantori (Anthony). Devoted grandfather to Tara, Kristin, Hannah, Rachel, Anthony, Melissa, Michael and Nicholas. Cherished by ten great-grandchildren. Beloved brother to Judy Stalter and the late John, the late James and the late Warren. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Home, 2326 Middle Country Road, NY 11720, on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service 8 p.m. on Sunday. Closing Prayer, Monday at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Washington Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2019