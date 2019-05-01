Home

David L. Raynor Notice
Raynor David L. of East Islip, LI, on April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Deborah Macchio-Raynor. Loving father of John Raynor and Jessica Raynor. Cherished brother of Sally Morris. Dear uncle of Charles Macchio, Joseph Macchio, Darlene Macchio, John Macchio, Amy Hassenmeyer and Patricia Marsh. Proud Marine Corp. Veteran having served in Vietnam. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Friday 11:00 AM, at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Bay Shore, LI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's loving memory to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Visiting Wednesday 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM and Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2019
