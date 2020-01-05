|
LUBELL - David, 87, passed away on December 31, 2019. Born in Brooklyn on April 1, 1932, David earned his Ph.D. in mathematics in 1960, at the NYU Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences. After teaching at Harvard as a Benjamin Peirce Fellow, he joined a consulting firm where he worked for the U.S. Navy, the Air Force, and the petroleum industry. Eventually he returned to academic life, first at NYU. Then in 1969 he joined the faculty of Adelphi University, where he served as professor of mathematics for more than four decades. He retired in 2013 to New Hampshire with Sally, his wife of nearly 60 years. Survivors include Sally, daughters Daisy Wojewoda (Jim) and Amanda Lubell, son Joshua Lubell (Jenny), sister Anne Reissig, and four grandchildren: Chloe Jane Johnson (Sam), and Jared, Sam, and Alex Lubell. David's breadth and depth of knowledge in physics, history, music, and language has enriched us all. "Viddy" has ever delighted us with his original poems and songs, with his fanciful games and puzzles, always with his love for inventing funny names, nonsense words and other linguistic novelties. His spirit continues to nourish us. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020