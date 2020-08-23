1/1
DAVID M. BRADLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRADLEY - David M. August 20, 2020, age 84, beloved husband to Mary Anne, devoted father to Liz Buffa (Dominick), James (Melanie) and Alice (Scott Rosann), grandfather to David (Nicole), Paul (Willa), Henry, and Maddie, great-grandfather to Jay, Bowen, Sam and Apollo. Former MAI real estate appraiser and consultant; project director to the Apollo Lunar Module at Grumman; past national and international Instructor for the Appraisal Institute; 2009 Lifetime Achievement Award, Appraisal Institute. An avid reader and bird watcher, he will be sorely missed by his family and friends who will always remember and be grateful for his kindness, wisdom and compassion. The family requests any donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved