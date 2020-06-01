David Maziarz
MAZIARZ - David, of Islip, NY. On May 29, 2020, he lost his battle with COVID. Beloved husband of Joan of 25 years. Adored father to Ryan and Kyle. Loving brother to Joseph (Jill), Gary (Donna), Venus. He was born and raised in West Babylon, NY. He was a retired NYC Corrections Officer of 27 years, and a former member of WBFD for 18 years. He met Joan D'Amato in '93, they married in '95, moved to Islip in '96. Dedicated Coach & Commissioner of IBYF. He became a Scoutmaster of Troop 327 to his 2 boys and he loved being outdoors with his boys and his troop. He loved family get-togethers, traveling. He enjoyed the Mets, Giants, and Islanders. His zest for life was as infectious as his personality. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's loving memory to his family through "Joan's Personal Emergency Fundraiser" on Facebook. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM



Published in Newsday on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
