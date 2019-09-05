|
OHLSEN- David passed away on September 3, 2019 just shy of his 82nd birthday. He will be missed and his memory cherished by his loving family. Visitation will be held at Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc. 34 Hempstead Ave (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook on Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. Raymond's Church, 263 Atlantic Ave, East Rockaway. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Kidney Foundation or St. Raymond's Church.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 5, 2019