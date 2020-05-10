Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for David Parson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Parson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Parson Notice
PARSON - David F., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 after a battle with Covid-19. Proud U.S. Army Korean War veteran. Beloved husband of Carlene. Loving father of Matthew (Pam), Jennifer (Tony), Amy (Frank), David 'DJ' (Danielle) and the late Patricia. Cherished grandfather to seven; Christopher, Bryan, Nicholas, Daniel, Ashley, Lily, and Moira and adored great-grandfather of Kinsley. After David served his country, he returned to study animal husbandry and turf grass management at Penn State, while working the family farm in PA, and he became a golf course superintendent at two private clubs on Long Island, and one public course in New York City until the time of his passing. He loved his work and always said "if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life." All services private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., Seaford. schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -