|
|
PARSON - David F., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 after a battle with Covid-19. Proud U.S. Army Korean War veteran. Beloved husband of Carlene. Loving father of Matthew (Pam), Jennifer (Tony), Amy (Frank), David 'DJ' (Danielle) and the late Patricia. Cherished grandfather to seven; Christopher, Bryan, Nicholas, Daniel, Ashley, Lily, and Moira and adored great-grandfather of Kinsley. After David served his country, he returned to study animal husbandry and turf grass management at Penn State, while working the family farm in PA, and he became a golf course superintendent at two private clubs on Long Island, and one public course in New York City until the time of his passing. He loved his work and always said "if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life." All services private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., Seaford. schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020