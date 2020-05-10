|
ROTKOWITZ Jr. - David Alex; at age 34 of Ballston Spa, NY, formerly of Lynbrook, NY on 5-3-2020. Beloved son of Catherine and David A. Rotkowitz, Sr. Cherished brother of Robert. Husband of Cailin Sanford. Adored nephew, cousin and friend. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. Donations can be made in David's memory to: A Mother's Kiss, P.O. Box 512, Ridge, NY 11961 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd., Suite 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020