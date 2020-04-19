|
HARRIS - Davida passed away on April 16, 2020. Davida was born in Brooklyn in 1931, the daughter of Joseph and Rose Aranow. Her brother Martin (wife Sylvia), of Fort Lee, New Jersey preceded her in death. Davida was a resident of Hauppauge and East Pat-chogue, New York, and in her last years lived at Luxor Nursing Home in Sayville, New York. Davida is survived by: her daughters JoAnn Ivy Conrad of Springfield, Illinois (spouse, Tim) and Joy Ann Harris of Ronkonkoma (spouse, Angela Castillo); her cousins Eleanor Baker of Webster, Texas, Ruth Pelham of Albany, New York, Barbara Anson (spouse, Bill) of Stamford, Connecticut, Dr. David Davis (spouse, Robin) of Irvine, California, and Jo Davis-Hallingby of N.Y.C. her former husband, Joseph Harris of San Diego, father to Jo Ann and Joy; and longtime friend, Tom Vogler of Patchogue, N.Y. Davida was a good friend, mother and teacher, with a heart of gold. She worked tirelessly to see that her community invested in its schools, libraries, and parks. She attended the first Women's March for Peace in Washington, D.C. On behalf of Davida and other nursing home victims of COVID-19, the family would appreciate that people call or write Congress. Please ask them to further support senior services at home and in nursing homes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Davida Harris of East Patchogue to: Bellport Public Library 22 Station Road Bellport, N.Y. 11713.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020