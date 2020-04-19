Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Davida Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Davida Harris


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Davida Harris Notice
HARRIS - Davida passed away on April 16, 2020. Davida was born in Brooklyn in 1931, the daughter of Joseph and Rose Aranow. Her brother Martin (wife Sylvia), of Fort Lee, New Jersey preceded her in death. Davida was a resident of Hauppauge and East Pat-chogue, New York, and in her last years lived at Luxor Nursing Home in Sayville, New York. Davida is survived by: her daughters JoAnn Ivy Conrad of Springfield, Illinois (spouse, Tim) and Joy Ann Harris of Ronkonkoma (spouse, Angela Castillo); her cousins Eleanor Baker of Webster, Texas, Ruth Pelham of Albany, New York, Barbara Anson (spouse, Bill) of Stamford, Connecticut, Dr. David Davis (spouse, Robin) of Irvine, California, and Jo Davis-Hallingby of N.Y.C. her former husband, Joseph Harris of San Diego, father to Jo Ann and Joy; and longtime friend, Tom Vogler of Patchogue, N.Y. Davida was a good friend, mother and teacher, with a heart of gold. She worked tirelessly to see that her community invested in its schools, libraries, and parks. She attended the first Women's March for Peace in Washington, D.C. On behalf of Davida and other nursing home victims of COVID-19, the family would appreciate that people call or write Congress. Please ask them to further support senior services at home and in nursing homes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Davida Harris of East Patchogue to: Bellport Public Library 22 Station Road Bellport, N.Y. 11713.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Davida's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -