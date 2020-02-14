Newsday Notices
Davidson Dennis Notice
DAVIDSON - Dennis of Levittown, NY on February 12, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Linda. Loving father of Scott (Heather) and Brian (Caren). Cherished grandfather of Olivia, Liam, and Nathaniel. Adored brother of Ronald and the late Doris. Proud US Army Veteran. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7- 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation www.liaf.org or (516) 767-6856. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2020
