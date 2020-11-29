1/1
Dawn Delaney-Enos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELANEY-ENOS, Dawn of Merrick, NY, passed away after a short illness on November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Kenny. Loving and wonderful mother to Brendan, Allison and Cole. Dawn was the owner of Delaney-Enos Associates Inte- rior Design firm. She touched many lives with her vibrant, passionate, caring and loving personality. She is also survived by her sister Susie and family. A beloved daughter-in- law, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Dawn is predeceased by her dear twin sister Diane, brother-in-law Danny and her loving parents Frank and Ronnie Delaney.Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave. Merrick, NY Wed. Dec. 2 from 5 to 9 PM. Funeral Mass at Cure of Ars R.C. Church, 2323 Merrick Ave, Merrick Thurs. Dec. 3 at 11AM. Please visit www.nfwalkerfh.com for visitation information related to Covid-19 regulations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved