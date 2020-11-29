DELANEY-ENOS, Dawn of Merrick, NY, passed away after a short illness on November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Kenny. Loving and wonderful mother to Brendan, Allison and Cole. Dawn was the owner of Delaney-Enos Associates Inte- rior Design firm. She touched many lives with her vibrant, passionate, caring and loving personality. She is also survived by her sister Susie and family. A beloved daughter-in- law, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Dawn is predeceased by her dear twin sister Diane, brother-in-law Danny and her loving parents Frank and Ronnie Delaney.Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave. Merrick, NY Wed. Dec. 2 from 5 to 9 PM. Funeral Mass at Cure of Ars R.C. Church, 2323 Merrick Ave, Merrick Thurs. Dec. 3 at 11AM. Please visit www.nfwalkerfh.com
for visitation information related to Covid-19 regulations.