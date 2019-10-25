Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
Dawn Elliott Notice
ELLIOTT - Dawn Lorraine, passed away peacefully on October 20th. She loved people, especially her family, doting on her nephews and niece as they grew. The loves of her life beyond her family were: The New York Mets (she watched nearly every televised game since 1965), the color purple (her room and wardrobe were a tribute to purple), stuffed animals, Paul Anka, Elvis Presley, mashed potatoes with ketchup, coloring books and Disney World. She taught her family a great deal about life, about the delight of simple pleasures and the radiance that her joy-filled smile brought. We are blessed with her memory. Dawn was the daughter of Miriam and Jack Elliott. She is survived by her sister, Meredith Fichtel, and her brother, Gary Elliott; her sister-in-law Lisa Poe Elliott; her nephew Dr. Ryan Viets, her niece Whitney Viets, and her nephews Cooper Elliott and Taylor Elliott; and her grand-nephew Devin Viets. Memorial gathering at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Saturday, 11 AM - 1 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in Dawn's memory to AHRC Nassau Foundation, 189 Wheatley Road, #3, Brookville, NY 11545 (ahrc.org) or Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604 (specialolympics.org) are appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 25, 2019
