Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
8:30 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Dean CARNESI Notice
CARNESI- Dean A., 55, of Plainview passed away sud-denly on August 4, 2019. Beloved son of Anthony and the late Janet. Loving brother of Deidre Kuster (Chris) and Mark (Monica). Cherished uncle of Alex (Diane) and Christopher (Hilary).The family will receive vistitors Wednesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Service Wednesday 8:30 pm at the funeral home. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Dean's memory to the ; lung.org
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019
