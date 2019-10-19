|
|
CHANG - Debbie Ann passed away on October 16th from complications of lung cancer. She was born in Jamaica, raised in Queens, and was a current resident of Brookhaven Hamlet. Debbie Ann dedicated her career to helping people with developmental disabilities and currently worked as a program director for EPIC Long Island. She earned a master's degree in social welfare from Adelphi University. She was a current member of the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of the Bellport Area and the Mental Health Association of Nassau County. She was a former board director for Long Island Women's Agenda and South Country Community Land Trust and also volunteered with the National Coalition of 100 Black Women and The Greater Bellport Coalition. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Church in East Patchogue. Debbie Ann will be greatly missed by her family, her friends and her community. Funeral services have been entrusted to Robertaccio Funeral Home where friends will gather to celebrate her life on Sunday, October 20th, 1PM 4PM and 7PM 9PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of the Bellport Area.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 19, 2019