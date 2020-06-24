CARLSON- Deborah Clara, 84, of Seminole, FL, formerly of Lynbrook, NY, passed away on May 18th, 2020. Deborah was born on September 28th, 1935 in Flushing, NY to August and Deborah Jungbluth. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Carlson; her daughters, Deborah and Claire (Owen); and her son, Christopher (Sonia). She is survived by her daughter, Joan; sons, Thomas (Missy) and Eric (Jackie); brother,Donald (Peggy); sister, Joan; and nine grandchildren. A Funeral Service at St. Charles Cemetery will occur on a later date.







