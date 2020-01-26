Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Reposing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Massapequa , NY
Deborah Donlon Notice
DONLON - Deborah A. age 70, of Rockaway Park on January 25, 2020. Loving wife of the late John. Beloved daughter of the late Daniel and the late Charlotte Christie. Dear sister of Robert (Eileen), Susan and the late Daniel. Adored aunt of Kevin, Kim (Jim), Ryan, (Katie), Christie (Julio) and Tara. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park on Tuesday from 3pm-7pm. Funeral Mass St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa on Wednesday at 10am. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 26, 2020
