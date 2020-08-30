ANDERSON - Deborah Gail (nee Bacon) of Acton, Maine (formerly Brentwood and Wantagh) on August 23 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Michelle Anderson and Sharon (Bryant) Jackson. Adored grandmother of Wesley. Daughter of the late Richard and Luella Bacon. Devoted sister of Kristi and Patricia. A celebration of life is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Paws Unite People, 1180 Montauk Highway, East Patchogue NY 11772 would be appreciated.







