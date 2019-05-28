Home

Deborah Marro

Deborah Marro Notice
MARRO Deborah, 58, of Bay Shore, NY on May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Steven. Loving mother of Kristy Manzola, Bryan Manzola, and Anna Marro. Cherished sister of Cynthia Scheiber, Donald Eck, and Carol Fisher. Deborah was loved by her nieces and nephews. Visiting hours Wednesday, May 29th from 2-4:30 & 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main Street in Islip. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Thursday May 30th at St. Patrick RC Church in Bay Shore. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton NY. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated in Deborah's name to the ASPCA www.aspca.org
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2019
