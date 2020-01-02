|
|
MULLEN - Deborah E. of Levittown, NY, passed away December 28, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved daughter of the late Edward C. and Lorraine A. Mullen. Loving mother of William A. Mullen. Proud US Navy Veteran. Family will receive friends Friday 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. A Prayer Service will take place in the Funeral Home Saturday, at 9:30am. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 2, 2020