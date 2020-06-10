Deborah Wasserman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WASSERMAN - Deborah, 90, of North Bellmore, NY, passed away on June 4. Wife of the late Louis. Mother of Alan Wasserman (Debbie), Joanne Ethe (late Glenn), and Gary Wasserman (Margaret). Proud grandmother of Mark (Anee), Lauren, Jake, Danna and Cole. Debbie and Lou, married for 63 years, were world travelers, golf and bridge partners. She will be sorely missed. Donations can be made to the Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center in Plainview. https://miyjcc.org/emergency fundraiser



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved