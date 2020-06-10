WASSERMAN - Deborah, 90, of North Bellmore, NY, passed away on June 4. Wife of the late Louis. Mother of Alan Wasserman (Debbie), Joanne Ethe (late Glenn), and Gary Wasserman (Margaret). Proud grandmother of Mark (Anee), Lauren, Jake, Danna and Cole. Debbie and Lou, married for 63 years, were world travelers, golf and bridge partners. She will be sorely missed. Donations can be made to the Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center in Plainview. https://miyjcc.org/emergency fundraiser
Published in Newsday on Jun. 10, 2020.