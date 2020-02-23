|
CHIOVITT - Debra Ann on February 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Peter H. and the late RoseAnna (Southard) Chiovitt. Much loved sister of Peter (Caroline) and Diane Campbell (the late Kenneth). Survived by four nephews, Sean Montross (Catherine), Joshua Montross, Justin Montross and Brandon Campbell. Reposing Towers Funeral Home, 2681 Long Beach Rd. Oceanside, Monday, February 24th 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A prayer service will be held 8pm on Monday, February 24th. Private crematioin.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2020