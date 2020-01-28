|
DEBAERE - Debra Lee, 63, of Huntington Station, passed away suddenly on January 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Glenn for 28 years. Cherished daughter of the late John & Arden Maichin. Loving sister of Cathy Maichin (Ed Sussman), Greg (Marla), John, Pamela, Lisa, and the late Gay. Debra loved gardening and had a special love for her 2 dachshunds, Emily and Oscar. She is loved and will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Visitation Thursday 2-4PM and 7-9PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: The Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center, 33 Warner Road, Huntington NY 11743 in Debra's name would be greatly appreciated. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 28, 2020