PARISI- Debra Rose , 61, who loved to be called "Momma" by her kids, departed her loving family on November 16, 2020. Debra was born in Queens on November 2, 1959 to Frank and Anne Visalli. Debra was an amazing mother to Frankie and Michael. She raised her children with love and devotion on Long Island. As an illustrious Licensed Real Estate Broker, Debra was known for her incredible work ethic, dedication, and ability to immediately make people fall in love with her by simply smiling. Debra enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was most proud of all she has accomplished as an independent, strong woman and most of all her children and the families they have raised. Debra is survived by her two sons Frankie and Michael, her two daughter-in-laws Elyse and Tanya and her 3 beautiful granddaughters, Penelope, Gianna, and Giuliana who will forever carry her shine. Aside from the children she doted on, Debra is also survived by her sisters, Denise and Donna, her nieces and nephews, and her longtime companion Kenneth Levy. Viewing will be held at M.A. Connell Funeral Home at 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, Friday 11-20-20 at 4pm to 8pm. Services will be held at her eternal resting place at Pinelawn Memorial Park at 2030 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale, NY on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:45am Maconnellfuneralhome.com