1/
Debra Parisi
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARISI- Debra Rose , 61, who loved to be called "Momma" by her kids, departed her loving family on November 16, 2020. Debra was born in Queens on November 2, 1959 to Frank and Anne Visalli. Debra was an amazing mother to Frankie and Michael. She raised her children with love and devotion on Long Island. As an illustrious Licensed Real Estate Broker, Debra was known for her incredible work ethic, dedication, and ability to immediately make people fall in love with her by simply smiling. Debra enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was most proud of all she has accomplished as an independent, strong woman and most of all her children and the families they have raised. Debra is survived by her two sons Frankie and Michael, her two daughter-in-laws Elyse and Tanya and her 3 beautiful granddaughters, Penelope, Gianna, and Giuliana who will forever carry her shine. Aside from the children she doted on, Debra is also survived by her sisters, Denise and Donna, her nieces and nephews, and her longtime companion Kenneth Levy. Viewing will be held at M.A. Connell Funeral Home at 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, Friday 11-20-20 at 4pm to 8pm. Services will be held at her eternal resting place at Pinelawn Memorial Park at 2030 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale, NY on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:45am Maconnellfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
10:45 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved