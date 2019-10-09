Home

Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Deirdre Barnes Notice
BARNES - Deirdre (nee Garrity), 65, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away on October 6, 2019, after a twelve-year battle with Cancer. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Arthur and Patricia Garrity, sister Laura, and cherished nephew Frankie Cavalluzzo. Deirdre is survived by her high school sweetheart, Douglas P. Barnes. They met while attending Commack North High School. They went on to have three children and she was a cherished Nonni to her seven grandsons. The family will greet friends from 2 to 3 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel in Virginia Beach. A funeral service will follow at 3 pm in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 9, 2019
