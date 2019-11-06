|
|
MURPHY- Deirdre C. of Massapequa, NY passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on November 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Paul Krainski. Devoted mother to Paul and Grace Krainski. Beloved daughter of Thomas and Kathleen Murphy. Beloved sister of the late Betty Jo Murphy, Mickey (Maria), Mary Ellen (Donald Lundt), Christine Steele (Joe), Kevin (Pat), Eileen Cleary (Buddy) and Ed (Laura). Favorite aunt to Mikey, Matthew, and Katie Murphy, Danny Boy and Timothy DiVietri, Max Lundt, Elizabeth (Sabrina) and Annie Steele. Special friend to many. Retired member of NYPD after 20 years of service. Reposing at The Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, NY on Thursday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10am at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa, NY. Interment Grace Cemetery, Massapequa. In lieu of flowers donation information will be available at the funeral home. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 6, 2019