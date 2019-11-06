Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Massapequa, NY
View Map
Deirdre C. Murphy Notice
MURPHY- Deirdre C. of Massapequa, NY passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on November 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Paul Krainski. Devoted mother to Paul and Grace Krainski. Beloved daughter of Thomas and Kathleen Murphy. Beloved sister of the late Betty Jo Murphy, Mickey (Maria), Mary Ellen (Donald Lundt), Christine Steele (Joe), Kevin (Pat), Eileen Cleary (Buddy) and Ed (Laura). Favorite aunt to Mikey, Matthew, and Katie Murphy, Danny Boy and Timothy DiVietri, Max Lundt, Elizabeth (Sabrina) and Annie Steele. Special friend to many. Retired member of NYPD after 20 years of service. Reposing at The Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, NY on Thursday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10am at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa, NY. Interment Grace Cemetery, Massapequa. In lieu of flowers donation information will be available at the funeral home. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 6, 2019
