Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph G. Duffy
255 Ninth Street
Brooklyn, NY 11215-3905
(718) 499-8700
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joseph G. Duffy
255 Ninth Street
Brooklyn, NY 11215-3905
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Joseph G. Duffy
255 Ninth Street
Brooklyn, NY 11215-3905
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joseph G. Duffy
255 Ninth Street
Brooklyn, NY 11215-3905
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Joseph G. Duffy
255 Ninth Street
Brooklyn, NY 11215-3905
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:45 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Deirdre Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deirdre E. Wall

Notice Condolences Flowers

Deirdre E. Wall Notice
WALL - Deirdre E. of Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of Ann and the late John Wall. Fiance of Gaber Abouzid. Loving sister of Regina Wall Wagner (Layne), Richard (Alice), Denise O'Sullivan (Claran) and Ken (Lauren). Cherished aunt of Aine, Ailis, Christopher, Aidan, Colin and Aubrey. Visitation Thursday & Friday 2-5pm & 7-9pm at the Duffy Funeral Home 255 9th Street Brooklyn NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now