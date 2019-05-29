|
|
WALL - Deirdre E. of Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of Ann and the late John Wall. Fiance of Gaber Abouzid. Loving sister of Regina Wall Wagner (Layne), Richard (Alice), Denise O'Sullivan (Claran) and Ken (Lauren). Cherished aunt of Aine, Ailis, Christopher, Aidan, Colin and Aubrey. Visitation Thursday & Friday 2-5pm & 7-9pm at the Duffy Funeral Home 255 9th Street Brooklyn NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2019