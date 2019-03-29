Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harmon Funeral Home
571 Forest Ave
Staten Island, NY 10310
(718) 442-5056
Resources
More Obituaries for Delfino DeCaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delfino DeCaro

Notice Condolences Flowers

Delfino DeCaro Notice
DeCARO - Delfino E. (Dale) suddenly on March 27, 2019. Loving father to Jeffrey and Sasha. Brother of Louis F. DeCaro and Maryann Cristiano. Loving uncle to Dr. Louis James DeCaro, D.P.M., Roseann LeClerc, Michael Cristiano, Matthew & Chelsea Johanson. Reposing at Harmon Funeral Home, 571 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, 718-442-1581 Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. Mass on Monday at 10:00 A.M. at the Blessed Sacrament R.C.C. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery at 52 Tyler Avenue in Staten Island. Repast to follow at the Staten Inn.
Published in Newsday from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harmon Funeral Home
Download Now