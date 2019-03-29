|
|
DeCARO - Delfino E. (Dale) suddenly on March 27, 2019. Loving father to Jeffrey and Sasha. Brother of Louis F. DeCaro and Maryann Cristiano. Loving uncle to Dr. Louis James DeCaro, D.P.M., Roseann LeClerc, Michael Cristiano, Matthew & Chelsea Johanson. Reposing at Harmon Funeral Home, 571 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, 718-442-1581 Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. Mass on Monday at 10:00 A.M. at the Blessed Sacrament R.C.C. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery at 52 Tyler Avenue in Staten Island. Repast to follow at the Staten Inn.
Published in Newsday from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019