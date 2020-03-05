|
MAZZOLA - Delores "Dee" formerly of Old Bethpage on March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Maryanne (James), John Jr. (Gina), Lori (Mel). Cheri-shed grandmother of Nicole, Matthew, John, Robert, Molly and great-grandmother of Leo. Dear sister of Roaslie. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Rd. Hicksville on Friday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30am at St. Pius X RCC. Plainview, NY. Interment to follow at St. Margaret's Cemetery, Plainview, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer doantions to Catholic Relief Services, in her memory.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2020