Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Pius X RCC
Plainview, NY
View Map

Delores Mazzola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Mazzola Notice
MAZZOLA - Delores "Dee" formerly of Old Bethpage on March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Maryanne (James), John Jr. (Gina), Lori (Mel). Cheri-shed grandmother of Nicole, Matthew, John, Robert, Molly and great-grandmother of Leo. Dear sister of Roaslie. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Rd. Hicksville on Friday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30am at St. Pius X RCC. Plainview, NY. Interment to follow at St. Margaret's Cemetery, Plainview, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer doantions to Catholic Relief Services, in her memory.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -